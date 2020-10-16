While Peiffer and her fellow writers of color have not commented further on the Grand Army turmoil, the difficulties behind the scenes can be seen in the uneven storylines for the series’ non-white protagonists. Dom’s journey shines as it reveals the true-to-life struggles for Black, immigrant families in New York. Dom also gets to enjoy a compelling and complicated romance. Jayson and Leila do not get the same consideration. The former comes off selfish and suffers from a narrative lacking a true sense of urgency. Leila rarely makes sense. The adopted Chinese daughter of Jewish parents, she struggles with her identity. She is both the victim of sexual manipulation and the perpetrator of it; both halves of her experience are grim. Viewers will be talking about Leila’s antics — and her genuinely cool graphic novel-style fantasy interludes — for weeks to come.

