For as long as there has been the internet, the phenomenon of flogging clothing to the anonymous submissive men who want it has existed. The BDSM relationship dynamics which underpin it have been around for even longer. The reasons as to why a person might crave being sold underwear and long to partake in submissive acts aren’t as straightforward as simply being born liking it. Laura Vowels, a therapist from the sex and relationship therapy app Blueheart , tells me that "giving up power and being submissive can give a person a sense of relief." She continues: "If during the day someone is in a high pressure, high responsibility job, it may be the only way for them to switch off. A part of it can also have come through messages via media in which men especially are portrayed as dominant sexually whereas women are portrayed as more submissive."