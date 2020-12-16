The biggest difference between OnlyFans and other platforms of its kind is that it allows sexually explicit content, and its pay model is similar to camming sites in that it allows for tipping and pay-per-view content on top of the subscription fee. The model’s brilliance is in its simplicity, and it’s revolutionary in how it prioritises the agency of creators, offering them the ability to have autonomy over their bodies, their content, and their prices. In effect, OnlyFans is one of the rare spaces where sex workers have the power. Not only can they safely make money doing anything from posting photos in lingerie to getting paid to look at somebody’s dick pic, but they can also interact more intimately with their fans, allowing paying customers to feel like they’re really getting their money’s worth. The company also offers free legal services to all of the creators, working quickly and swiftly to remove any leaked content (and yes, a lot of the sexually explicit content is leaked to PornHub). Of course, this isn’t a charitable enterprise: OnlyFans takes a 20 percent cut of its creators’ profits, and with 75 million active users, the company has been turning a profit of its own since its inception. But it’s clearly a system that also works for an abundance of its creators: A spokesperson for OnlyFans reported that over 100 creators have made at least $1 million (£740,975) USD on the platform.