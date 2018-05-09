We do events like life drawing classes. That’s a great event because it does exactly what we always set out to do, which is challenge the stereotype of stripping, invite in a different audience, undermine the patriarchy that exists in the industry and it’s self-organised – we’re in control. ELSC have done a lot of events but one of the big obstacles we’ve faced has been Facebook censorship. Facebook community standards prevent us from having paid ads to advertise events. PR that used to be easy is hard. But more activism is on the cards. Sex worker activism has started to find its feet and is being taken seriously as a movement. To change a law, you need resources behind you, which is difficult for people in the gig economy; it’s a David and Goliath thing. But I think with the help of other organisations, we can do it. ELSC have only been around for four years, so in the grand scheme of things we’re a baby organisation. But we've got dancers talking to each other, a network, and can tap into that.