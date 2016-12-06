If there’s not much job stability and it can be financially draining, it can be hard to see why Hella chooses sex work. “I do it because I still need to pay my rent and I enjoy it,” she responds. “The financial draining happens in the licensed sector; now I work for myself the money is good and it’s flexible. Even though my government doesn’t recognise it as such, I’m a self-employed worker and I like building my own client base and doing my own marketing.”



Unlike Hella, Yvette does not do face-to-face sex work with clients, but rather works in porn and web camming (“'sex work' is an umbrella term for all sexual services and performance,” she tells me). She points out that other workers, like I.T. people, might have to pay 50% commission to an employer, or that a lawyer might only see 5% of their client’s fee. More than the money side of things, she’s concerned about how “the Netherlands has a good level of labour laws but sex workers have no access to that at all.”



Since working at PROUD, which offers legal advocacy to sex workers, both Hella and Yvette have come across a number of cases whereby various authorities intimidate sex workers.



“What we don’t see is women prosecuted on prostitution charges because that’s not technically criminalised, but we see them penalised for everything else” says Hella. “We had one woman who had her wisdom teeth out and during a police check-up in brothel, they didn’t believe it was from the dentist so now they keep coming to her home looking for her partner as a trafficking suspect.”



PROUD’s legal advocacy team have seen women who work in the same place as migrants arrested on trafficking charges, or municipalities finding out a woman is doing sex work (whether or not from her home) and trying to evict her, as well as the tax office slamming workers with a fine because they think they’re not declaring all their earnings. All of these are real cases that PROUD regularly receives. “I could be on a police database, lose my home or in financial ruin tomorrow,” says Hella.



Is it good that the police are trying to crack down on trafficking? “Yes, but their strategies are completely ineffective,” says Hella, “They have told me in the past, because I’m a prostitute I was lying about my partner not being a trafficker.” Yvette adds to this that the police attention heightens stigma. “It means we’re viewed as either victims or criminals.”

