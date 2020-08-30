Story from Tech

This Is Why Bella Thorne Just Apologised To OnlyFans Creators

Nick Levine
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne has apologised to OnlyFans content creators after her highly lucrative debut on the platform sparked a backlash.
Based in London, the content subscription service is a platform which allows content creators to earn money from users (or "fans") who subscribe to their feeds for a monthly fee.
Though many different forms of video and photo content are uploaded to the platform, OnlyFans is best known for its premium adult content including nude photos and sex videos
In addition to monthly subscriptions, creators can earn money from tips and the PPV (pay per view) feature, which allows them to charge users an additional sum to access a particular piece of content.
Thorne joined OnlyFans earlier this month and earned a record-breaking $2 million (£1.5 million) in a week. However, some OnlyFans creators and users accused her of "gentrifying" a platform which has been providing a steady source of income for sex workers – especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
The controversy surrounding Thorne's OnlyFans account snowballed when several content creators accused her of causing policy changes which limit how much they can receive in tips and charge for PPV messages.
These creators have alleged that these policy changes were implemented by OnlyFans after Thorne reportedly charged users $200 ($150) for a "nude" PPV message that wasn't fully nude.
In a lengthy Twitter thread, OnlyFans creator Erika Heidewald claimed that because so many users requested a full $200 refund after receiving Thorne's PPV message , the content subscription service introduced a new policy capping the maximum price for a PPV message at $50 (£37.50) and the maximum tip at $100 (£75).
Heidewald also said that OnlyFans has implemented a new policy whereby creators will be paid monthly, rather than weekly, from now on.
An OnlyFans representative has since told Vulture that it "confirms that any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user", but did not elaborate any further on Thorne's use of her account.
Thorne has now responded to criticism from her fellow OnlyFans content creators. In a Twitter thread, she said she had joined the platform to "remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it".
She added in a later tweet: "When you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry."
Thorne also said she is meeting with OnlyFans executives to discuss the platform's new restrictions, adding: "This is fucked up and I’m sorry (sic) comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!!"
"And send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys," she added.
Refinery29 has reached out to an OnlyFans representative for comment.

