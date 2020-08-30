This Is Why Bella Thorne Just Apologised To OnlyFans Creators

To be able to pay all those people back and prevent such a massive chargeback problem in the future, OnlyFans changes their policies so now the maximum price for a PPV message is $50, maximum tip someone can send is $100, and all the money you make on OF is pending for 30 days.— Erika Onlyfans Hoedewald (@erikaheidewald) August 28, 2020
is no one gonna talk about how Bella Thorne fu*ked up OnlyFans for the rest of us? She scammed a bunch of ppl and OnlyFans now has all these restrictions that prevents us from making as much money & I’ll stay mad about it— jessica (@jessjackk16) August 29, 2020
PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site.— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020
I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew...— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020
behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex.— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020
...I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020
Ps. I’m meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is fucked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020