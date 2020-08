The TikTok Trend Showing We Don’t Take Women’s Health Seriously

Thyra Montague-Imbastari knows the feeling all too well. The 21-year-old TikTok user from Surrey took to the app to share the traumatic story of her menstrual problems . Her first period arrived at 16, along with an intense month-long pain that caused Thyra to faint and vomit. Her cycles got worse and worse, and she ended up bed-bound for the entire summer before college. "When I finally had the chance to visit the doctor and had a blood test," she tells me, "I was diagnosed with anaemia and given no further testing, just a prescription of iron tablets. I still had the same symptoms and after many years of getting just blood tests and no further testing, I grew tired of being dismissed." The situation continued and she was put on contraception which actually made her worse. After five years of going back and forth to the doctor, her mother demanded further tests. "I was given an appointment for an internal ultrasound but this was all cancelled with the coronavirus." Thyra is sadly still waiting for her appointment.