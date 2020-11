All Hail The Granny Pant, 2020’s Sexiest Knicker

Of course, it makes sense that they’re trending in a year where we’ve genuinely forgotten the sensation of dressing up. As jeans are stowed away and sales of loungewear soar - both Uniqlo and ASOS have credited sweatshirts and joggers with their 2020 profits - it’s not only the practicality of less restrictive clothing that appeals to being house-bound, but the warmth and well-being that comes with cosseting yourself in soft clothing provides a kind of physical relief from all the hardships this year has brought, from a global pandemic to a polarising election. “Even before lockdown, over the past few seasons we saw that more and more customers were looking for comfort and really wearable pieces, and this has trickled down into lingerie,” Libby Page, senior market editor at Net-A-Porter tells me. “And so it’s no surprise that given our current lifestyle, customers are after comfortable cotton, high-waisted briefs that offer the perfect underpinning for their WFH wardrobes.” Now, throwback SATC references aside, cult and coveted labels like Baserange Commando and Prism² have all been making the high-waisted cotton brief the most sought-after pant of choice, with shopping platform Lyst reporting a 59% increase in search for ‘granny pants’ between January and September.