Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Big Mouth season 4.
School's out for summer, which is why, this season, Netflix's Big Mouth starts at sleepaway camp. Mosquitos, s'mores, and a high probability of lyme disease, oh my! The Big Mouth season 4 cast includes hilarious old favorites and some very funny newbies including an actual teen who just enrolled at Bayside High (Hi, Josie Totah!) and the stars of Pen15 who just play teens on TV. Not to mention comedy favorites like John Oliver, Maria Bamford, and Seth Rogen who plays a camp kid who just can't keep his hands out of his pants.
As eighth grade nears the Big Mouth kids are going through some major changes (Cue, Charles Bradley) and because of that the cast needed to change, too. Over the summer, Jenny Slate, who has played Missy for the past three seasons, announced that she would no longer voice the character who is Black and Jewish. “At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I," Slate wrote on Instagram in June. "But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people." Now, Missy will be played by Ayo Edebiri, who makes her debut in episode 9, "Horrority House." Keep reading to catch up with the rest of the hilarious cast that only seems to get more hilarious with each season.