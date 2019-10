When Big Mouth season 3 ends , Andrew has told Nick that he’s not going to summer camp with him and he doesn’t want to be friends anymore. Whoa. Jessi’s mom is seen pounding a “for sale” sign into the lawn in front of their house after she reveals to her daughter that she wants them to move to New York City. Missy is seen burning photos of ex-love interests Lars (Neil Casey), Nick, and Andrew, after they all fought over her. All of this happening while an acoustic version of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” plays softly in the background.