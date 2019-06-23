Actor and director Seth Rogen can add a new title to his long list of credits. Meet Seth Rogen...ceramic pottery maker and enthusiast? Yes, you read that right.
Recently, Rogen has taken to making ceramic ashtrays — a perfect companion for his other well-known pastime, smoking pot — and sharing his newfound hobby on Instagram. “There’s something that’s so therapeutic about it. It’s like yoga, if you got a thing at the end. If you were doing yoga and then some object was produced at the end of it,” he recently told GQ.
In a recent interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Rogen said he spent his birthday this year making pottery with his wife. “You’re just kind of shaping mud into a bowl,” he laughed. “But I enjoy it very much. I make ashtrays a lot because I use ashtrays a lot.” It seems to be much more than a once in a while-type thing. Rogen and his wife apparently even joined a local pottery studio.
“So maybe I joined a pottery studio so I could start making my own ashtrays,” he captioned an early photo of his ceramic endeavors.
Rogen clearly has a natural talent for throwing pottery. The photo above was from April, and not even two months later, he could basically start an Etsy page. If he ever wanted to, I don’t know, have a booth at a charming weekend farmer’s market, I would totally support it.
He doesn’t just stick to ashtrays. Rogen has also posted photos to his Instagram of several vases he’s made and, not gonna lie, I kind of want one (or five) for my apartment.
The only thing that could make this more perfect is if he made a timelapse video series of him throwing pottery while smoking called “Pot-tery with Seth Rogen.”
