Instead of pursuing the usual wellness-inspired or vice-driven New Year’s resolutions, why not start the new year off on a creative note by going back to class to pick up a fun new skill?
Japanese flower arrangements. Wheel-thrown ceramics. 3D-printed accessories. Instead of coveting these beautiful objets d’art from afar at your favourite lifestyle boutiques, you could learn how to DIY them from some of the same makers whose work you admire.
Whether you end up with gallery-worthy designs or fun trinkets that only you will appreciate, the artistic experience is the main draw. Of course, if you discover a hidden talent along the way, these classes could also spark the beginnings of a lifelong hobby, or even a lucrative side-hustle.