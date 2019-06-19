10 Black Owned Etsy Shops To Support On Juneteenth

And thus, the Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and 19th, was born, when 46 states and the District of Columbia commemorate freedom from slavery. (Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota have not formally recognized Juneteenth as a holiday.) While Juneteenth is not a federal holiday yet, that has not stopped Black Americans from celebrating the day in their Sundays' best with festivals, parties, and family gatherings.