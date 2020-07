But, since the coronavirus is mainly transferred through respiratory droplets, it's plausible that if you're in close sexual contact with someone who has the virus, they might transfer it to you by way of proximity and the natural huffing and puffing that tends to accompany sex. At the time the semen study was published, Justin R. Garcia , acting executive director and research director at The Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction, told me: "I think this is a reminder that people need to think cautiously about the behaviour they’re engaging in right now, whether that’s kissing or intercourse."