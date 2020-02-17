Herbal Pills Are A Popular Acne Treatment – But Are They Too Good To Be True?

Lately, herbal or vitamin acne supplements have gained traction among those looking for a speedy, more 'natural' way to treat breakouts without having to make big changes to their diet or experiencing unwanted side effects of medication. Head online and you'll spot a number of retailers selling supplements which claim to 'clear skin from within' using 100% plant-based, vegan ingredients. The most popular components are vitamin A, zinc, fatty acids and vitamin D3 but you might also spot burdock root, neem and berry extracts. Ranging from around £5 to £25, they seem to offer those with acne a quick, affordable fix. But are they too good to be true?