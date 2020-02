Herbal Pills Are A Popular Acne Treatment – But Are They Too Good To Be True?

You may also look to make changes to your diet or lifestyle. Consultant dermatologists like Dr Anjali Mahto see individuals cut out dairy and sugar in the hope that their breakouts will improve. Dr Mahto highlights that sugar potentially has some small part to play , although she does not recommend cutting it out altogether, simply being mindful of consumption. However, she says that the link between acne and dairy is scarce . In fact, there is no guideline in the UK or the US which recommends cutting out dairy for the treatment of acne.