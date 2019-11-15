Am I Taking Too Much Zinc?

If your main source of zinc is food, it's not likely that you'll wind up overdoing it, Beckerman says. If you're taking supplements that contain zinc, though, you're at greater risk of exceeding the upper limit for safe consumption, which is 40 milligrams per day, Beckerman explains. And once you take in more than that amount, “the body tries to get rid of it through diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps and headaches,” she says.