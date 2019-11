Am I Taking Too Much Zinc?

There are also benefits to upping your zinc intake during cold and flu season , says Tracy Lockwood Beckerman , RDN, author of The Better Period Food Solution . Many colds are caused by the virus " rhinovirus ," which flourishes in areas like the nasal passages and the throat, according to the Mayo Clinic. Zinc may stop the bug from lodging in these mucous membranes and multiplying. If you think you have cold symptoms and you take zinc within 48 hours, Beckerman says it may reduce the severity of your symptoms by up to 40 percent.