Why You Really, Really Wanna Time Your Flu Shot Right

There are a few ways to get the flu vaccine, and they are inactivated and activated. The CDC points out that most people don't’ have problems with the inactivated vaccine, but minor issues can include soreness or redness at the point of injection, hoarseness, itchy eyes, cough, a fever, aches, and fatigue. If more serious problems occur, you should see a doctor. As for the activated, or live, shot, effects are similar, but can vary depending on if it’s given to a kid or an adult.