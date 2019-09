What Learning To Squirt Taught Me About My Body

However, it absolutely is a real thing. I know this because I eventually taught myself to do it with the help of a very special book called Female Ejaculation & The G-Spot by Deborah Sundahl. If I ever meet her, I’m going to give her a big ol’ kiss on the forehead. I don’t think anyone does as good a job of discussing squirting as she does.For me, squirting is sometimes a voluntary emission and sometimes, it just comes out without any notice. In my B.S. (Before Squirting) days, when I held it in, what resulted was a very painful sensation in my bladder that just felt...wrong. Now, I love squirting partly because I’m letting my body release the fluids that build up in my bladder when I’m aroused. It’s like an affirmation that I’m a living, breathing, fertile creature.So, how do I squirt? Well, it usually takes a lot of intense thrusting and G-spot action. When it happens during intercourse, it’s usually with the aid of my Hitachi Magic Wand. When I squirt during masturbation, it’s usually thanks to a special G-spot dildo called the Pure Wand . I’ll keep going after I squirt and I usually don’t stop until I orgasm — and then I collapse, my mind goes blank, and my body feels like a lead brick.I’m sure I wasn’t alone in thinking that squirting wasn’t “real,” but exploring it has given me more confidence about my sexuality and my body’s natural processes. Like achieving orgasm, squirting is not crucial to sexual enjoyment and people who squirt aren’t having “better sex” than those who don’t. But it is a very real and intense, worthwhile sexual experience for a lot of women — and I’m one of them.