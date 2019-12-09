The countdown to Wonder Woman 1984 has been on since Wonder Woman broke the box office in 2017, and at long last, we have a trailer — and new cast posters, including the first official looks at Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.
Wonder Woman took place during World War I, and Wonder Woman 1984 will take place after a time jump — something DC and Gadot can pull off because Diana, an immortal being, ages more slowly than humans without superpowers. The film will have the Cold War as its backdrop. As director Patty Jenkins said on Sunday, the team will be leaning into the aesthetics and technology of the ’80s, creating what Jenkins called “a visual experience.”
“We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world,” she added.
After the 40-year time jump, “[Diana is] quite lonely. She lost all of her friends over the years, and she’s doing what she needs to do,” Gadot told the crowd at CCXP. From the trailer, we can tell that Diana has settled into her life, her powers, and modernity. But mysteriously, Steve Trevor — who died at the end of Wonder Woman — returns, and the two team up to face off against new enemies.
The video premiered on Sunday at Saõ Paulo Comic Con (CCXP). Wonder Woman broke ground upon its release, proving that a superhero film starring and directed by women could earn as much as $821 million worldwide. Since then, we saw Gadot reprise her role of Diana Prince in 2017’s Justice League, but she will take centre stage once again in this follow-up to her origin story.
Although Wonder Woman 1984 will continue Diana’s story from Wonder Woman, producer Charles Roven clarified that, according to Jenkins, the film will stand on its own. “She was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel,” he told Vulture. “You’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash-Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years [between Wonder Woman and Justice League]. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling.”
According to Gadot, this story is an emotional one. After watching the film, “I called Patty crying,” she said in a clip that has circulated around Twitter. “I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one.”
Wonder Woman 1984 will hit cinemas on 5th June 2020. Watch the trailer below.
