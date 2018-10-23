We finally know what the date in Wonder Woman 1984 really stands for: The fact that it's been 84 years since the first film’s release, leaving fans not-so-patiently awaiting its sequel.
Okay, not really, but it has felt like forever since Wonder Woman flew into theatres in June of 2017, smashing box office records and the patriarchy in the process. Now, some bad news for Diana Prince loyalists: According to Variety, Wonder Woman 1984 won’t hit cinemas until summer of 2020, pushing its November 2019 release date back a far too long seven months.
According to Variety, it was an opening slot in a prime summer 2020 weekend — cleared when Mark Wahlberg’s The Six Billion Dollar Man was removed from the schedule — that had Wonder Woman 1984 eyeing a summer 2020 release instead of a fall 2019 one.
Gal Gadot, who portrays the titular character, was just particularly cheery about the schedule change. She wrote on Twitter:
"Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!"
The first film had a great deal of success when it was released in summer of 2016, so it does make sense that Wonder Woman 1984 would attempt to strike lightning twice.
Of course, regardless of when the film hits cinemas, the new movie will likely be met with a great deal of fan fervor: In addition to its box office success, Wonder Woman was a big hit with critics, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%. (By comparison, Justice League scored a mere 41%.)
Three years between sequels is a looooong time, especially when the market isn't exactly saturated (yet) with women-led superhero flicks. Still, the landscape is always ripe for more Wonder Woman, so whenever she decides to save the world, we'll be waiting. We're pretty used to it at this point.
