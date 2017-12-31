Hold on to your popcorn, movie lovers — the numbers are in, and the winners are more than clear. Gal Gadot is officially 2017's top-grossing actress, according to Forbes' latest report.
To compile its annual list, the publication is said to have tallied up global ticket sales of major films (not including animated movies, unfortunately) with help from data from revenue tracker, Box Office Mojo.
This marks a yet another victory for Wonder Woman, which busted through box office records and rocketed director Patty Jenkins to the position of highest paid female director of all time.
Being the highest grossing female star means Gadot brought a lot of box office money in for studios, financers, and those attached to Wonder Woman, and the less successful Justice League movie. Gadot herself was paid a lowly $300,000 (£225,000) to play the role in the film.
"Honestly, it's been beyond what we've all expected and we had many expectations for the movie," Gadot said during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "But just, you know, there's so much for this character and people care so much for her. It's been incredible."
Taking the lead for thespians overall, Vin Diesel raked in $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion) thanks to flicks including The Fate of the Furious and xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Furious co-star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is listed as No. 2, earning $1.5 billion (£1.1 billion) in sales despite Baywatch all but flopping. Additionally, Forbes reports that his latest role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle remake also boosted Johnson's score, but ultimately neither was enough to remain labeled as the world's highest-paid actor — a title he borrowed from Robert Downey Jr. just last year. Newcomer and literal Hollywood superhero Gal Gadot has $1.4 billion (£1.0 billion) attributed to her name for Wonder Woman and Justice League.
Others who were featured in order of gross achievements include: Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast), Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok), and John Boyega (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).
