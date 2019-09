Taking the lead for thespians overall, Vin Diesel raked in $1.6 billion thanks to flicks including The Fate of the Furious and xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Furious co-star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is listed as No. 2, earning $1.5 billion in sales despite Baywatch all but flopping. Additionally, Forbes reports that his latest role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle remake also boosted Johnson's score, but ultimately neither was enough to remain labeled as the world's highest-paid actor — a title he borrowed from Robert Downey Jr. just last year . Newcomer and literal Hollywood superhero Gal Gadot has $1.4 billion attributed to her name for Wonder Woman and Justice League.