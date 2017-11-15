Gal Gadot is setting the record straight about Brett Ratner and Wonder Woman 2.
During an appearance on the Today show, Gadot responded to rumors that she wouldn't be involved in Wonder Woman 2 if Brett Ratner was still connected to the movie. The news was first published by Page Six last week.
"At the end of the day, a lot has been written about my views and the way that I feel, and everyone knows the way that I feel, because I'm not hiding anything," Gadot said on the Today show. "But the truth is, there's so many people making this movie — it's not just me — and they all echoed the same sentiments."
It sounds like plenty of people behind the scenes were on the same page about Ratner and his production company, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, which co-financed Wonder Woman, along with many other Warner Bros. movies.
Earlier this month, Ratner was accused of sexual misconduct or harassment by multiple women, including actress Olivia Munn. Ratner has filed a defamation lawsuit against one of the women, who claimed that Ratner raped her. Munn tweeted about the Page Six report on Saturday, saying that if the report were true, it was "amazing" that Gadot was taking a stand.
Lst wk Warner Bros. removed Ratner’s name from upcoming movies YET their $450 mil deal w RatPac remained in place. Publicly slap his wrist but continue to work with him. Same response as in 2011 ? BUT there’s a report that @GalGadot drew a line in the sand. If true, AMAZING ❤️ https://t.co/ZyDIBOZqkD— om (@oliviamunn) November 12, 2017
"Everyone knew what the right thing to do," Gadot told Savannah Guthrie on Today. "But there was nothing for me to actually come and say because [the decision] was already done before this article came out."
Based on Gadot's comments, it sounds like Ratner won't be involved with the Wonder Woman sequel. Earlier this month, Entertainment Weekly reported that Warner Bros. was "severing ties to Brett Ratner," according to an unnamed source close to the situation.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
