The former wrestler is hardly the first celebrity to throw his hat in the political wing. Our current president, Donald Trump , was perhaps as well known for starring on The Apprentice as he was for his real estate deals. Before Trump, the most famous celebrity-turned-politician was actor Ronald Reagan, who was governor of California before serving as president. Arnold Schwarzenegger was famous as an action hero when her ran for, and was elected, governor of California for two terms. Senator Al Franken , who recently resigned from office amid a cloud of sexual harassment allegations, was previously an actor and comedian on Saturday Night Live. Former wrestler and actor Jesse "The Body" Ventura, was the first person to have stepped from the squared circle into public office – he served as governor of Minnesota – but he wasn't the last (we're counting Trump here). Harold and Kumar star Kal Penn didn't run for office , but he did serve as the Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement during the Obama administration.