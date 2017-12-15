Are you ready for another celebrity in the White House? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is actually considering running for President of the United States, Variety is reporting.
The superstar, and 2016's Sexiest Man Alive, who is promoting his newest blockbuster-to-be Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, says he would “100% consider” running for office, the publication reports.
He understands he would have to put his movie acting and production work on the back-burner, saying, “Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024.”
Strangely, the idea came not from Johnson himself, but from a June 2016 column in the Washington Post, which concluded, “He could actually win.”
Johnson seems to be considering the idea out of a love of country and feeling of responsibility.
“I care deeply about our country, and I care deeply about our people – especially now,” he told Variety. “Decency matters and being a decent human being matters, and character matters, and leadership matters.”
“I’m continuing to watch our presidency and watch how every new development is handled," he said. "I continue to watch our leaders in government, and like all Americans, I continue to be hopeful that our leaders exhibit poise, perspective and the ability to bring our country together during these tough times — which I don’t feel our presidency is currently doing — so that’s where I’m at.”
It's worth noting we know very little about the Johnson's political leanings. Although he’s registered as a Republican and has appeared at the Republican convention, he usually sticks to handshakes and flashing that winning smile.
The former wrestler is hardly the first celebrity to throw his hat in the political wing. Our current president, Donald Trump, was perhaps as well known for starring on The Apprentice as he was for his real estate deals. Before Trump, the most famous celebrity-turned-politician was actor Ronald Reagan, who was governor of California before serving as president. Arnold Schwarzenegger was famous as an action hero when her ran for, and was elected, governor of California for two terms. Senator Al Franken, who recently resigned from office amid a cloud of sexual harassment allegations, was previously an actor and comedian on Saturday Night Live. Former wrestler and actor Jesse "The Body" Ventura, was the first person to have stepped from the squared circle into public office – he served as governor of Minnesota – but he wasn't the last (we're counting Trump here). Harold and Kumar star Kal Penn didn't run for office, but he did serve as the Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement during the Obama administration.
Unfortunately, women celebrities don't seem to be following suit in as many numbers. Cynthia Nixon, (Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City), made headlines in August after The Wall Street Journal reported she was considering running for governor of New York state in the 2018 Democratic primary. She has refused to confirm these reports. And while Oprah Winfrey hinted at a run, she recently said during a podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, "I will never run for public office."
Hollywood seems to be on board with Johnson, if his co-star Kevin Hart is any indication. When the two were on The Ellen Show earlier this week, Hart had kind words.
"I think the world that we're living in today, you're seeing the real effect that genuine people like Dwayne have," Hart said. "The one thing about him is he's very serious when it comes to spreading that love, that laughter and just the upselling of life on a positive level. And if he were to put himself in that position, he would get my support wholeheartedly – unless it comes to a financial dollar, then we've got to talk."
