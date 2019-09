How to Help Protect 3 Things President Trump Could Cut

Kal Penn, an actor currently appearing in Designated Survivor, and appointed member of President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, and Ronnie Cho, vice president of public affairs at MTV, both served in President Obama's administration as associate directors of the White House Office of Public Engagement. The views expressed here are their own.As President Obama’s former liaisons to young Americans, our mandate was to assure that young people had a seat at the table. After three sleepless nights of asking, “What now?” there are a few things we want to share.While we hope that the new incoming president will appoint a diverse cadre of young Americans to serve in the positions we held, the reality is that Donald Trump’s campaign promises were to erase the progress we made. Below, we outline only three of the many accomplishments affecting young Americans that President Obama achieved in partnership with them. These are things that President-elect Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, and the Republican Party have pledged to cut or eliminate entirely. We believe they’re still worth fighting for.How are we going to protect this stuff?Focusing on the 46.9% of Americans who didn’t bother to vote (and those of us who did but didn’t volunteer enough) is critical; we can’t afford to be disengaged. Protest alone isn’t enough to save these policies. There is undoubtedly beauty in peaceful protest, especially for those of us from historically marginalized communities — the solidarity takes us out of the isolation we feel, and there is immense strength in numbers. The incredible energy of protest alone does not move the needle without partnering it with strong advocacy and longer-term strategy.