How to Help Protect 3 Things President Trump Could Cut

The Obama years have emboldened advocacy organizations in D.C. and around the country. They will now need more help than ever to fight on the local, state, and federal level. We offer some links to those groups below. Your local volunteer centers, mosques, schools for students with disabilities, LGBTQ centers — these all need some love, some donations, and some new members willing to stand with them and stand up to what’s coming.



Because half of us didn’t vote, much of the progress will be lost — that is a given. But the real shame would be if we also let these newly emboldened advocacy organizations wither and die at precisely the time we need to wrap our arms around them.



If you’re looking to take direct action to preserve the progress we’ve made, we suggest the following steps. Here we go: