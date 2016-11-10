How The Filter Bubble Cost Feminists This Election

So, what can we do to make sure we’re not blindsided again?



I’m not sure, but I know it starts with talking to the people whom we can’t find in our feeds —talking to them about their values and their needs, framing our similarities and our differences, coming together where we can and respecting dissent when we can’t. But most of all, it starts by remembering that we are all nothing more and nothing less than infinitely connected human beings.



It's time for real-life conversations with people who are not in our social networks or circles of friends, where no one can be blocked. We need debates where comments can't be deleted, and where we are forced to exercise empathy in living time. We need to talk about the people and ideas that make us we feel uncomfortable. We need to not just click it all away or leave a thread because it gets out of control.



We need to come out from behind our digital avatars and our niche communities that are generally supportive of everything we have to say because their voices are the voices we have chosen, the voices that hear our words with open minds.



It's uncomfortable. It's awkward. It's painful. And our future depends on it.