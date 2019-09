Clare Doody is a speechwriter at West Wing Writers in Washington, D.C. The views expressed are her own.Dear Secretary Clinton,Thank you. Thank you for your service, your strength, your compassion, your dogged preparation, and your quiet discipline.Thank you for your advocacy for women and girls here and around the globe, your insistence that Black lives matter, and your respect for the role immigrants of all religions have played in all aspects of this great American experiment.Thank you for showing us that a woman can compete for the country’s highest office without ever going low — and that strong men can work for, vote for, and share the ticket with strong women.Thank you for your passionate defense of abortion rights voiced without apology or equivocation . Thank you for recognizing the everyday battles women are fighting for equality at home and at work and telling them, “I see you.” Secretary Clinton, we saw you, too. Thank you for being our champion.Thank you for telling little girls that they are valuable and powerful and deserving. You shouldn’t have had to, but thank you, anyway.Thank you for shimmying. Thank you for maintaining that pragmatism and idealism are not mutually exclusive. That we protect and advance our highest principles by writing them into strong, progressive policies. Thank you for laughing when they said you had too many plans.