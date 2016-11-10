It was such an honor to vote for you. Now, here’s a promise from us: Nothing ends here.



Here’s what I know. Somewhere out there, a young woman listened to your speech yesterday with careful attention. You may not have known you were talking to her, but she did.



She heard you urge her to “never stop believing that fighting for what is right is worth it” and agreed that what is right is “building an America that is hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted.” She shared your optimism when you promised that our best days are still ahead. And she will remember your words in four or eight or 12 or 16 years when she is elected president of the United States.



When she gets there, it will be because the cracks you worked so hard to put in that highest, hardest glass ceiling will ensure the light shines down to guide her way.



Thank you for getting us this far.

