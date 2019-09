Here's What Went Wrong For Hillary Clinton

Jessica Yellin is a television journalist. The views expressed here are her own.For a decade, I was a political reporter in D.C. and served as chief White House correspondent for CNN. I was one of those people who stayed up way too late on election nights trying to give instant analysis to TV viewers while the votes were being counted. I’ve covered Hillary Clinton in victory and defeat. So it’s no surprise my inbox has been flooded with emails from friends who are trying to make sense of Donald Trump's victory. They want to know what went wrong. Here’s my take.Trump’s margin of victory among white voters overall is eye-opening. According to exit polls, he won nearly 60% of the white vote . That includes white men and women of all ages, economic strata, and education levels.It was CNN’s Van Jones who used the term “whitelash” to explain Trump’s soaring success with white voters. He argued that their support was powered by a fear of an increasingly Black and brown America, and resentment of a Black president. I’d add one further wrinkle. The Trump whitelash was also a rejection of educated urban elites by less educated whites who feel left behind by a global digital economy. It’s unclear what Trump can deliver as president that will quiet what is essentially these voters' fear of ineluctable change.