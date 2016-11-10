Here's What Went Wrong For Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton, the Candidate

Clinton was unable to make this election about something bigger than herself. Think about Barack Obama in 2008 and Donald Trump in 2016. Both became Rorschach tests for their voters, each candidate standing as a symbol for the ideals and values of a movement.



Hillary Clinton was never able to become this kind of inspirational figure. In part, it’s because she’s simply too familiar. Her personal story has been picked over for years. Add to that her own limitations. It’s an axiom of American politics that the most charismatic leader wins. (Think of every general election matchup going back to Nixon. Charisma won every time.)



Trump had her beat on that count. But still, she could have built a movement. She could have made the election about an idea, or an issue: the historic first for women, a clear vision for an economic “revolution.” She didn’t. Without any of these larger tides to carry her forward, she was defined by Trump and rocked by every scandal of the day.