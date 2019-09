FBI Again Investigating Hillary Clinton's Emails

This article was originally published on October 28, 2016, at 2:35 p.m.The FBI is once again probing Hillary Clinton’s email use as secretary of state after the discovery of new messages "that appear to be pertinent to the investigation," according to a letter released by FBI Director James Comey on Friday.“In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation,” Comey wrote in a letter to congressional leaders on Friday, informing them of new developments. “[The] investigative team briefed me on this yesterday, and I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation."He said that the FBI could not yet assess whether the new emails would be “significant.The Washington Post initially reported that the emails originated from Clinton’s server, but an unnamed U.S. official told The Associated Press that the email had not come from the server.Clinton was accused of mishandling classified information and leaving it vulnerable to hacking, due to her use of a private server for state emails while she served as secretary of state. An FBI investigation into the situation was closed in July after finding that Clinton’s use of a private server was “extremely careless,” but did not justify criminal charges.Clinton’s opponent, Donald Trump, responded to the announcement at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. “Hillary Clinton’s corruption is on a scale we have never seen before,” he said. “We must not let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office.” The Trump campaign has previously accused Clinton of misconduct and corruption regarding the emails.The Clinton campaign has not released a public statement regarding the reopening of the investigation.