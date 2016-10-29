Hillary for America Chair John Podesta released a statement regarding the announcement that the FBI would be looking into newly discovered emails related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server.
Podesta called on the FBI to elaborate on the details of what had prompted the examination and offer the public more information. “Director Comey's letter refers to emails that have come to light in an unrelated case, but we have no idea what those emails are and the director himself notes they may not even be significant,” he wrote.
He accused opponent Donald Trump of working to “browbeat” officials involved in the investigation into revisiting their decision, and said that the campaign believed the newly discovered emails would not change the outcome of the previous investigation.
Multiple sources, including The New York Times and CNBC, are reporting that the new emails came from devices belonging to Anthony Weiner. Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, is being investigated for allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to an underage girl.
This article was originally published on the 28th of October, 2016.
The FBI is once again probing Hillary Clinton’s email use as secretary of state after the discovery of new messages "that appear to be pertinent to the investigation," according to a letter released by FBI Director James Comey on Friday.
“In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation,” Comey wrote in a letter to congressional leaders on Friday, informing them of new developments. “[The] investigative team briefed me on this yesterday, and I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation."
He said that the FBI could not yet assess whether the new emails would be “significant."
The Washington Post initially reported that the emails originated from Clinton’s server, but an unnamed U.S. official told The Associated Press that the email had not come from the server.
Clinton was accused of mishandling classified information and leaving it vulnerable to hacking, due to her use of a private server for state emails while she served as secretary of state. An FBI investigation into the situation was closed in July after finding that Clinton’s use of a private server was “extremely careless,” but did not justify criminal charges.
Clinton’s opponent, Donald Trump, responded to the announcement at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. “Hillary Clinton’s corruption is on a scale we have never seen before,” he said. “We must not let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office.” The Trump campaign has previously accused Clinton of misconduct and corruption regarding the emails.
