Frankly, we wrote off having People tell us which celebrity hunk to worship years ago. On the other hand, it's nice to see they didn't go with just another white guy this year. And that's pretty much all we have to say about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson being named the latest "Sexiest Man Alive."
According to the magazine's just-revealed cover, the former wrestler and human mountain of muscle mass is "sweet, smart, and sculpted." He also happens to be the highest-paid actor in the world.
He's sweet, smart—and sculpted! Dwayne @TheRock Johnson is PEOPLE's 2016 #SexiestManAlive https://t.co/NKNM7KMFdL pic.twitter.com/Yv7gcffpKx— People Magazine (@people) November 15, 2016
Still, Johnson suspects it's other attributes that really make him attractive.
"Ah, a sense of humor," he told the magazine of his appeal. "And I think probably just not trying to be sexy and just being cool and confident in your movies. I think with a lot of my fans, I’ve gotten to a very, very cool place where there’s a direct line between the man they know off-screen and the man they see on-screen.”
Enjoy it while it lasts, Dwayne. One minute you're the Sexiest Man Alive, the next you're Nick Nolte.
