The Affair Season 5 Finale Recap: The Whole Of The Moon

Across town and several decades back, Whitney figures out who actually planned her wedding and, after a dramatic conversation with her siblings and new husband, realises she’s being a lot. While everyone else has seen Bruce (John Doman) as having a rough day, Whitney remembers a moment of clarity and a deep conversation about love. So Whit orchestrates a Solloway family sneak out and, as Neil Finn’s “She Will Have Her Way” (appropriate) plays, they run to the motel. Sadly, no-one realised Helen was still not at this wedding and they find their parents having sex. So, like little adults, they sit outside and eat the cake they snuck out.