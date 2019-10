The Affair Season 5, Episode 10 Recap: An Emergency & An Ending

Noah, of course, finds Helen on the single road out of Topanga Canyon that everyone is using to evacuate. He convinces her to leave the pregnant couple and the safety of Sasha’s car with its bioweapon air filter system (this is nuts) to hike down a ridge and climb down a mountain because this man knows the area and how to get out of her so step aside! (Reader: he did not know where the fuck he was going.) My largest facepalm to this hero moment. After they have their action movie sequence, Helen gets bitten by a snake, and if that’s in a metaphor for the absolutely shit decisions she’s making right now then may a snake bite me as well. Also: she’s wearing a cap with the words “The End” written on it which is... I guess we have abandoned symbolism