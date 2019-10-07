Now on to future Joanie (Anna Paquin): she’s tracked down Ben Cruz (Tony Plana) and shows up at his practice under a false name, seeking help for her PTSD. He figures out who she is quickly because, as he tells her, he has been tracking her online. He knew she would come for him someday. And he pretends he is going to do whatever she wants, including allowing her to shoot him if she wants (as he takes out a gun and lays it on the desk between them). That all goes to hell the next day when she returns with a couple of police detectives. Cruz tells them she’s his patient and shows them the form he gave her to sign the previous day, committing herself to his care. He gaslights her and twists her words so completely that the police turn and ask him if he would like her removed from the property.

