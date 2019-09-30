The Affair Season 5, Episode 6 Recap: Joanie Uncovers Family Secrets

I have to admit, I felt a bit of relief when EJ analyzed Joanie after she wanted him to choke her during sex. Breaking down the history of trauma in the family and turning a moment of recklessness into an analytical conversation seems to push Joanie, however slowly, into a place to think about her self-destructive tendencies. But it does nothing to mute her tendency towards casual cruelty. She gets home, clearly still in her own head and mulling over what EJ pointed out, to have a horrible interaction with her daughters that unintentionally gets physical. We learn she’s still in touch with her stepmother (and calls her mom!), Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno). In their post-dinner conversation, we learn that Joanie thinks she was Alison’s “replacement child.” After all of this, Joanie does something unforgivable. In the middle of some kind of an anxiety attack, after destroying their indoor garden, she tells her husband, Paul (Lyriq Bent), that she has been cheating on him for years. Even worse, she then tries to turn it on him and blame his traditional ideas on monogamy for it being a problem. As this unfurls, we hear snippets from Alison’s voiceover in the season 5 episode where she died. It’s an unnerving reminder that things are not as they should be.

