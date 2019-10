Then there’s Helen, who barrels with all guns blazing down the trail she has been forging of prioritizing Helen first . As it was always going to, that idea goes to shit when she watches Sasha (Claes Bang) dick over...everyone — his not-quite daughter, his friend who needs another movie — and some part of Helen knows, as he does what he can to make her dependent on him, that he’s going to do it to her too. At the same time, Helen is dealing with the repercussions of fucking over Vik’s mom, Priya (Zenobia Shroff), who wants her to b ring Vik’s baby to meet her estranged brother . Helen wants to go to a party with Sasha that she’s under the impression will be a big deal, both for him and for her coming out as his girlfriend. And it all amounts to nothing for Sasha, and nothing for her — but is devastating for Priya.