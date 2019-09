Noah (Dominic West) is in an uncomfortable situation , once again, and slipping under the pressure of confronting his past actions . He’s being interviewed by a journalist for Vanity Fair about his new book. Yes, that’s still a huge deal in the literary world — when my book came out, being in “Hot Type” was the one dream I had that I didn’t even dare tell anyone. Yes, of note, he wrote another book while he was in prison for the death of Scotty Lockhart (Colin Donnell) , after taking the rap for Helen — who actually killed Scotty . In the course of the interview, she summarizes the last 10 years of his life, from the affair to that crime, calling it his “fall from grace.” His face as she describes what is certainly one description of the events, if not an entirely accurate one, is desperate.