The Affair Season 5, Episode 2 Recap: Janelle Can't Take The Solloways For Another Minute

In the Uber after (Helen's out here getting the extremely nice Uber upgrades by the way, because every Uber I've ever had in L.A. has been vaguely disgusting ), Whitney wants to know if that scene is how their breakup went down. "You shielded us from so much," Whitney says. It's a gratifying moment where her kid finally acknowledges how complicated that whole situation must have been for her. There's a bit of ironic housecleaning as Trevor (Jadon Sand) finally did get the rights to put on his production of Fun Home in the wake of Vik's death. One of the other moms at the preview tells her how great Sasha is, and a seed is planted. So, when he texts Helen later that morning (of course Noah gave him her number), she's sends some "no fucks left to give" level of honest texts that are charming enough, to him, to end up with her going to his house even though she's been up all night and is exhausted. Long story short: that takes a turn for the absolute worst, he hits her in the face with a basketball, she pukes up her grief, and they end up hanging out in some yoga swings (is that really a thing?). This is going to be a weird romance. Helen gets home and finally watches that drive Vik left her; his dying words giveher permission to concentrate on herself and "be a little selfish." She cries with relief at being told to be happy and live her life — it's something a lot of women, who are charged with being the caretakers in the lives of everyone they know, can relate to.