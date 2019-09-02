The Affair Season 5, Episode 2 Recap: Janelle Can't Take The Solloways For Another Minute

From there, we cut to three months later and Helen, who is on the set of Noah and Sasha's Descent movie. It's the scene when Noah tells Helen that he was in love with Alison (Ruth Wilson), which Noah invited Whitney and Helen to set to see — not on purpose, they were supposed to catch a less inflammatory moment. She meets Sasha at the crafts table and, since he just ended the scene quickly saying something was wrong, he can't wait to pick her brain about "the dynamics" of that moment. Helen is either so removed from this event (it did happen what, 8 years ago?) or so lacking in fucks in her grief after Vik's death that she straight up tells him that if Noah's character, Daniel, is who the audience are supposed to empathize with that her character needs to be more of a bitch. Then Sasha asks her to lunch, right in front of Noah, to discuss it further and she gives him an "eh, nah." We know he reacted incredulously because she saw it. She knew she made a power move with that pass and...it felt good.