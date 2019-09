Cut to Noah driving in California. Los Angeles, to be exact, which is the kind of city where East Coast intellectuals like Noah do not fit in easily. (Why yes, I am already relishing the idea of seeing him loathe the traffic, the sun, the lack of worship there is likely to be around the cult of Solloway in L.A.) The season starts, as it too often does, with Noah’s point of view. His move was prompted by Helen (Maura Tierney) and Dr. Vic (Omar Metwally), the latter of whom got a prestigious job as chief of surgery at the L.A. children’s hospital. It’s interesting that he’s on the phone fighting with Helen about not seeing his kids (er, the two he has left), and that he moved to L.A. to be near them since he spent most of seasons 2 and 3 not being bothered with them much while he obsessed over life with Alison. But now he’s taken a much less prestigious job at a charter school, where he is teaching George Orwell’s Animal Farm to disinterested high schoolers.