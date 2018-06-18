Over in the interior of Helen’s mind, who is the second POV of the episode, there’s a lot of angst about moving away from an entire life lived in New York City to the West Coast. And I get that, as I blew up my life and moved to L.A. for a time. I hated it; it took going there to realise I was an East Coast person, given the choice between the two. Her reaction to her therapist in L.A. telling her to “scan her body” to identify the tension by saying, “In New York, we talked. We didn’t scan,” tells me this might not be the place for her.