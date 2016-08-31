Age 19, making out in a cab for the first time, as the first rays of sun rose over the Hudson. I didn’t really know who the guy was, and it didn’t matter; he was just someone I’d danced with at the sticky-floored Brit-pop club way over on West 14th that didn’t card. I’d never been the type to go home with a stranger. Now I was. If I were back in my New Jersey hometown, and if it had been his used car and a no-name road, it would have barely registered. But the combination of the cab, the Hudson River, and towering buildings sliding by the window made the situation seem almost epic, transforming me from a shy, suburban teenager into a worldly New York City woman.



That was part of the problem: New York made it far too easy to cast myself in cinematic situations, and it was impossible not to watch the scene unfold and wonder what I, as a character, would do next.



Age 20, drinking mojitos at Bungalow 8 with some I-Banker. Age 24, at Pastis, toasting a book contract with an editor. Getting a call on my 28th birthday, letting me know I’d gotten a job as an editor at Cosmo. They were the moments I lived for, a sign that I was doing something right — but they weren’t sustainable. And they didn’t sustain me.



I remember once, drunk and disoriented and 23, having a panic attack outside a bar in the East Village. I’d had a date that hadn’t worked out, there had been drugs involved, and I was a mess. A crowd of people gathered around me, and one man wondered whether I needed an ambulance. That broke through my haze. I wavered to my feet. "No ambulance," I said firmly.



A girl leaned down and helped me up.



“Where do you live?” She asked. “I’ll walk you home.”



She was 19, had just started college at NYU two weeks ago. How had she had the presence to help me, when I was older than her and should have known better?



Looking back, it wasn’t a very romantic worldview — and it wasn’t very fun. Sure, I could say that it was all part of my experience, or that I wasn’t afraid to push myself into the dark corners of the city and my psyche, but the bottom line was that I cried all the time. I cried in cabs, on the sidewalk, in the office, when I was passed over for a promotion, over nasty online comments on an article I was proud of, over a first date saying "it was nice meeting you" when everyone knows that means "I don’t want to see you again." That was the way it should be, I thought back then. I believed that New York demanded tears for transcendence.



But by the time I was 28, I’d stopped crying — and that was when I knew that it was really over between me and New York. It had been a horrible year: My mom had died, my grandmother had died, the book I had finally written under my own name came out and sucked, I barely spoke to any of my friends, and all I felt was emptiness and anger — I’d complain if my Starbucks order came out wrong, or snap at a cab driver when it was I who didn’t know where I was going.



One year passed, then another, and I celebrated my 30th birthday by charging an open-tab party to my credit card and sleeping with a friend-of-a-friend whom I was pretty sure already had a girlfriend. I was stuck in my depression or exhaustion or self-obsession or whatever it was that caused me to spend entire weekends in bed watching the light pattern play across the hardwood floors of my Brooklyn apartment, and I was too afraid to make the next move.



And then, fate intervened (at least according to the tarot card reader I’d begun seeing, because that’s what you do when you’re 30 and single and work in media and regularly experience panic attacks and a therapist and psychiatrist working in tandem just aren’t enough), and I got laid off. It was unexpected. Initially, I was indignant. Then I realized that it was time to get the hell out of New York. For the entire month before the move, I tried to make myself cry. At the Rite Aid one day, I picked up a box of garbage bags, realizing with a start that this would be the last time I bought garbage bags in New York City. I managed to squeeze out a few tears, but they felt cheap, and I felt ridiculous as the salesperson rang me up, making no mention of my blotchy face. Later, as I packed, I found one of my journals from sophomore year, when I was 20, and a phrase I’d written stopped me: I don’t know if I’m down with NYC forever. I just want to move to the Southeast, buy a pick-up truck, wear flip-flops, and write.



I blinked at the page. It was as if this were predestined, as if the me before NYC had known exactly what I needed — that the city was never the right fit. It made me feel more confident about the decision. On the last day of January, I gave away my furniture, put most of my stuff in storage, and packed whatever was left in the back of a rental car, hoping I’d be coming back to the girl I’d been when I’d written that journal entry.



I got my nose pierced when I moved to Savannah, a delicate diamond stud in my right nostril. I wore cutoffs, cheap cotton tank tops from Urban Outfitters, and scarves to pull back my hair; the barista at the coffee shop on the corner assumed I was a student at the Savannah College of Art and Design and often gave me a discount. My apartment was tiny, with sloped floors and a ceiling that leaks, and I lived across a gravel courtyard from a bunch of 20-year-olds who offered me a PBR whenever they were outside. I went to yoga every day, and when I met potential friends, I reminded myself not to start every sentence — or any sentence — with "back in New York."



A week into my stay, I drove my new car around my new city, trying to get my bearings underneath the Spanish moss. I headed out toward the ocean, toward one of the many bridges that cross the marshy waterways separating Savannah from the islands next to it. And then I saw a sign — literally. "Moon River."



It was the name of the melancholy song Holly Golightly sings from her Upper East Side fire escape in Breakfast at Tiffany's; the river I was driving across, I later found, was the inspiration for the song. Even Holly had dreamed of being somewhere else — and it had taken awhile, but I’d finally made it there.



