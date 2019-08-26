The Affair Season 5 Premiere Recap: Helen's Sea Of Sadness & Noah's Comeuppance

Then we switch to Helen's point of view, going back in time to the day Vik died — and the day his baby with Sierra (Emily Browning) was born. Helen has little patience for Sierra, her "Coachella as a lifestyle" friends, and her natural birthing plan. She's at least a little impatient because she wants Vik to be able to meet his son and the natural birth plan is taking forever. The baby comes just in time, as Vik takes his final breaths and jumps off this mortal coil. He hasn't been conscious for some time and has no idea what's happening, but his nurse kindly reassures them all, telling them he knew. By "all," I mean yes, Noah was there, remembered by Helen as constantly inserting himself into places he wasn't wanted (and ranting about the Irish kid Whitney is marrying, implying he did know). His funeral is one time when Helen doesn't remember herself looking worse than she does. There's less grey at her temples, no imperfect flyaways. She is lost in grief. There's some impression of his mother's anger about his burial plan, but it's all a blur of sadness, as people wind around her and life goes on. The bedroom that Noah remembers as a seductive scene that night? She remembers it as the place Vik's hospital bed was still placed — and that's where she finds a flash drive from Vik, asking to be played. She tucks it in a drawer, unable to cope, and takes a pill to sleep.