The road trip picks up in Milwaukee, WI, where Cole has trekked to from California to find Alison and tell her that he loves her . There are convenience store flowers and messy hair to sort through, but after he does he pops in where the conference organizers tell him (without asking a damn thing about his relationship to her, mind you — this has to violate privacy laws) that she hasn’t checked in. It’s day three of this conference so obviously, something is amiss. Cole runs into Ben (Ramon Rodriguez), who asked Alison to attend so they could have a romantic interlude . Obviously, those plans were dashed after Alison discovered that Ben had a wife. And here’s our first discrepancy: Ben tells Cole that he and Alison had a conversation and ended the relationship on a positive note. He doesn’t mention anything about the upsetting way she found out he was a cheater. Even without that knowledge, Cole is suspicious of Ben and grills the officer working her case about it later — if only he knew what good cause he had.