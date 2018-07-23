So Alison takes that ticket Noah sent her and goes to California, texting her mom to keep Joanie (Reagan & Savannah Grella) safe and that there’s a lasagna in the fridge. That is not normal behavior for a parent, especially not for one who fought as hard as she did to get custody of their child. That should have been the tip-off that things were about to go horribly wrong. It all spirals out of control on the plane when the guy sitting next to her gropes her and tries to kiss her, she knocks over the old lady in the next seat in her rush to get away from him, throws her wine on him when he denies it, and ends up handcuffed and in jail when they land. There’s a smart switch in the music that is sending a subliminal message as this all plays out: Alison is listening to a version of the Jason Isbell song “The Color of a Cloudy Day” (though it sounds like the arrangement and the woman’s voice are from the Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer cover) and it flips from a woman to a man after her claims that she was just sexually assaulted are completely ignored. It’s a man’s world, baby, and Alison is coming unglued all over it.