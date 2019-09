In his personality, Anton takes on Noah’s more charming tricks while interacting with the class and then shocks the fuck out of everyone later by skewering Noah with his writing prompt . It’s well-deserved, but also an interesting look at how Anton feels he has to play a role to fit in — and is, himself, almost sociopathically good at playing to the expectations of others to get what he wants. That’s why you saw yourself in him, Noah. Two people, Ariel and Anton, both point out to Noah that it’s insane that he’s here and not tending to Alison’s funeral arrangements or mourning. That moment drives home how unexamined Noah’s motivations are in his point of view , how much he puts himself onto a golden pedestal. You know, in case you forgot or don’t read my recaps religiously. It also later stands in stark contrast to how strong his feelings still are for Helen (Maura Tierney) compared to Alison. It’s understandable since they spent so many more years together and have all these ties that bind in the form of their four children. But Alison is the more recent relationship. I’m not sure I buy that they severed their ties so neatly, especially after all the drama of season 3.