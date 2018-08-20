Armed with his new knowledge of how to adult, he goes home and makes things right with Luisa — he admits their relationship is over but offers to stay married so she can become Joanie’s (Reagan and Savannah Grella) guardian and get citizenship. Then, he takes Joanie on a road trip in which they literally drive off into the sunset. It feels to me like Cole’s story is wrapped up. I suppose the show could explore how his relationship with Luisa works or find him falling in love again in season 5, but it seems like we’re leaving Cole in a good place.