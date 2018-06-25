Switching over to Alison’s POV: this franchise stuff barely rates a mention, outside of an angry phone call from Cole. She’s working in a social services doing peer-to-peer counseling, currently dealing with the mother of a family who have lost a child. The father shows up later and nearly kills her, at first lying about who he is until he can get her alone and then shoving her up against her office wall with his hand around her throat. She gets out because a man she just met, Ben (Ramon Rodriguez) bursts in and lays him out on the floor. It’s a striking, physical moment and happens quickly, as these things always do. But my takeaway was: it’s amazing how little Cole factors into her life, as less than an annoying phone call, compared to how much her presences looms over his.