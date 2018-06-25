The Affair Season 4 Episode 2 Recap: Maybe A Round Of Coffee?

So Cole heads down to the beach and stumbles on the youths, who actually look very old thanks to their sun-damaged skin...and drug habits, apparently. The either spiked his drink or his joint, but he passes out and wakes up with magic marker face and no wallet. So he goes home to get his gun, as you do. Lusia, um, let’s say puts a stop to that bullshit, and just as things are turning okay between them, Alison calls. I am truly fascinated by how snarky Alison as seen by Cole always is. And by how she always has his number. Cole clearly thinks that Alison knows him better than anyone else. It seems to me that he just hasn’t bothered to figure himself out, because he is, frankly, not all that unknowable.