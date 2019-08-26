After that weighty admission, the scene switches to Joanie and Paul in the middle of sex. Joanie is very clearly not into the encounter despite Paul’s intense passion. When Paul tries to increase Joanie's pleasure by touching her clitoris, she moves his hand away and tells him to just finish. Paul complies and, once he is done, asks Joanie what’s going on (it’s in this moment he says her name for the first time, confirming the identity of Paquin’s character). “I miss my dad,” she says, marking some of the worst pillow talk in the history television. Paul is devastated. Joanie gets out of bed to inspect her anxiety pills. Although the bottle says to take one, she empties its contents into her hand and swallows them all.