How Tom Petty Taught Me To Fight Authority

It was inspiring to me. Petty didn’t kowtow to corporations. He didn’t compromise his vision or his rights as an artist. He made me take a long look at my own career. When I saw it, I’d just left a job at a huge company. While I told myself I was trying to be like The Clash and break the system from the inside , I suspected I was more like that A&R man who worked the system to their advantage (and got worked by the system without knowing it). It can be hard to stand up for yourself against the interests of a multi-national corporation. It can be even harder to see yourself as more than a cog in the wheel and hold steadfast to your own moral compass. The compromises I've made — sometimes they still haunt me. But every day, with every challenge, I now think about what is right and when I am worth standing up for. I got that from Tom Petty.